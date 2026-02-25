Ludhiana private varsity VC steps down after row over iftar meals

The vice chancellor of a Ludhiana-based private university resigned on Tuesday after Kashmir students accused him of hurling abuses during an argument over meal arrangements for Ramzan. A video purportedly showing CT university VC Nitin Tandon “using abusive language” and “threatening” students is doing the rounds on social media. The vice chancellor of a Ludhiana-based CT university resigned on Tuesday after Kashmir students accused him of hurling abuses during an argument over meal arrangements for Ramzan.

“The vice chancellor has sent his resignation as the students had demanded,” said dean students’ welfare, CT university, Davinder Singh.

Tandon’s resignation comes after People’s Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti and the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association sought the intervention of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that Kashmiri Muslim students at CT University were facing harassment and eviction threats after requesting Ramzan meal arrangements.

The association claimed it has received complaints from boarders who alleged they were threatened with hostel eviction and cancellation of admissions for requesting sehri (pre-dawn meal) and iftar (fast-breaking meal) timings at the university mess.

“Dear @BhagwantMann ji do you endorse the vice chancellor of CT University Punjab abusing & bullying Kashmiri Muslim students only because they requested food for Iftari & Sehri since it’s Ramzan? Shocked that assaulting Kashmiris has been normalised even in a state like Punjab. We request strict action against the vice chancellor. Anything else is mere lip service. @PunjabPoliceInd @DGPPunjabPolice @OfficialDPRPP,” Iltija wrote on her X handle while sharing the video.

Muslim students at the private varsity alleged that they were not provided food for Iftar this year. The students said earlier the university administration used to provide them meals to break fast. “We asked the university administration that we need food to break our fast. But after five days of wait there was no action. So, in protest, we locked the mess where we used to have iftar, not the common mess where other students eat,” said Owais, a D Pharma student from Anantnag.

Owais said university officials, including VC Tandon reached there and an argument ensued. “The VC verbally abused us and asked the officials to cancel our admission and throw us out of the campus,” alleged Owais, adding that the students later held a protest on the campus demanding VC’s dismissal.

Nasir Khuehami, the national convener of the JKSA, said that the students, all regular fee-paying boarders, were met with hostility by vice chancellor --- and other senior officials. “Instead of addressing a legitimate and reasonable demand, officials allegedly responded with intimidation and abusive language, warning students to vacate the campus,” Khuehami said.

He emphasised that universities are constitutionally mandated to be inclusive spaces. The JKSA has urged the Punjab government to order an impartial, time-bound inquiry into the administration’s conduct.

The DSW, on his part, said the varsity had been providing Muslim students food items for Iftar. “We were providing them regular food items. But they want some additions. They wanted fruits and dates. We will provide those items as well,” he added.

Charanjit Singh Channi, the chairman-cum-chancellor of the university said, “The VC was asked to resign and he has done so. There was a heated argument between students and the V-C over food following which the students had locked the mess. The students have ended the protest after his resignation.”

In a statement, the CT varsity said: “During discussions (between students and varsity officials), certain remarks were made in the heat of the moment, which were later acknowledged as inappropriate. The vice chancellor has apologised and stepped down.”

The varsity emphasised that it remains committed to inclusivity. “Mess operations have resumed, the matter has been resolved, and the campus is peaceful now,” it added. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said a thorough probe has been ordered into the incident. “Community members, including Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, were roped in to resolve the matter amicably,” he added.