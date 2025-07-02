Ludhiana: Probe into missing mid-day meal ration at city school on July 2

An investigation into the alleged embezzlement of 182 quintals of food grains meant for the mid-day meal scheme at Government Primary School, Giaspura, will take place on July 2. The inquiry has been ordered by the Punjab State Mid-Day Meal Society following complaints about the disappearance of wheat and rice intended for schoolchildren. According to officials, a team from the directorate of elementary education will visit the school to examine official records and cross-check supply documentation. (HT Photo)

According to officials, a team from the directorate of elementary education will visit the school to examine official records and cross-check supply documentation.

Nisha Rani, the former head teacher who was suspended in connection with the case, has been summoned to appear before the investigation team. The district supply officer from PUNSUP and staff involved in implementing the scheme at district and block levels have also been directed to be present.

In a letter to the district education officer (elementary), the Mid-Day Meal Society referred to the missing grains as a “shameful act” and emphasised that the matter had reached the chief minister’s office. The letter instructed local officials to cooperate fully and ensure all documents are made available for inspection.

The controversy dates back to October 23 2024, when records indicated that 85 quintals of wheat and 97 quintals of rice were delivered to the school. However, staff members reported that these supplies never arrived, despite vendor receipts being issued. By December, the school had completely run out of wheat and had only a small stock of rice remaining.

Preliminary inquiries, launched earlier this year, stalled until officiating head teacher Sukhdir Sekhon escalated the issue by writing directly to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. In January, district education officer Ravinder Kaur launched a local inquiry led by block primary education officer Hardev Singh. The findings revealed that the school’s storeroom lacked the capacity to store such large quantities, further indicating possible foul play.

DEO Kaur submitted her report on May 7, recommending strict action against the former head teacher and others potentially involved.

“I have asked the block primary education officer of Ludhiana-1 to ensure that all concerned individuals are present and ready with documents and statements on July 2,” the DEO added.