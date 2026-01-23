Ludhiana: Probe marked after teacher, head teacher trade allegations at govt school

An inquiry has been marked after a female teacher accused the head teacher of Government Primary School, Moti Nagar, of mental harassment, while the headteacher filed a counter-complaint alleging unprofessional and unethical conduct by the teacher. The matter has drawn attention within the education department and prompted administrative action. An inquiry has been marked after a female teacher accused the headteacher of Government Primary School, Moti Nagar, of mental harassment, while the headteacher filed a counter-complaint alleging unprofessional and unethical conduct by the teacher. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

On Wednesday, the district education officer (DEO) had written to the block primary education officer of Mangat-2, directing that the complainant, Narinder Pal Kaur, be transferred to another school, on deputation. The letter stated that the decision was taken as Kaur reportedly did not share good coordination with her colleagues and to ensure that the academic environment of the school and the studies of students were not disturbed.

Kaur, however, alleged that she was subjected to mental harassment by headteacher Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon, which led her to approach higher authorities. The issue also sparked a protest, with members of the Democratic Teachers Front staging a demonstration at the office of the district education department on Wednesday.

Rejecting the allegations, Sekhon said that an inquiry was already underway and that he had himself sought a probe into the matter. “The teacher has been behaving irresponsibly and unprofessionally, and I have submitted a complaint regarding the same. I requested the DEO to conduct an inquiry into all the allegations levelled against me and her,” he said.

The headteacher further alleged that Kaur remained absent from school between January 17 and 19 without submitting any formal leave application. “I am fully cooperating with the inquiry, but she is not,” Sekhon added.

Inquiry officer Paramjit Singh confirmed that the investigation is still in progress. He said statements from all concerned parties are being recorded and relevant records are being examined. The inquiry report is expected to be submitted next week, after which further action will be taken based on the findings.