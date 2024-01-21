Ludhiana: Proclaimed offender lands in police net

A gurdwara priest, who helped a 19-year-old boy to marry his 21-year-old social media friend in 2020, and was declared a proclaimed offender has been arrested by Sarabh Nagar police. A gurdwara priest, who helped a 19-year-old boy to marry his 21-year-old social media friend in 2020. (HT)

Another case under section 174A of the IPC has been lodged against the accused, Inderjit Singh, who was apprehended on Saturday.

ASI Rajpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 10 and 11 of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was earlier lodged against Inderjit and two witness of the wedding, including Bittu Kumar of Gopal Nagar, Haibowal and Rajinder Kumar of Mahavir Colony, Haibowal.

The ASI added that the 19-year-old boy of Indra Colony had met a 21-year-old girl of Batala through social networking site Facebook, in 2020. The duo decided to marry and eloped on July 23, 2020. The couple had solemnised marriage the same day in a gurdwara against the will of their parents.

The ASI added the girl had then approached Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection. The court found that the boy is 19 years of age whereas the legal age for marriage for a male is 21 years. The court then ordered an FIR against those who helped them to solemnise the marriage.

The ASI said that Inderjit was on the run since a case was lodged against him.