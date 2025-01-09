Ludhiana: PSHRC seeks report on trees ‘cut’ for Diljit’s concert

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), taking notice of the trees “cut” for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year eve concert at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) football ground, on Thursday sought a report from the Ludhiana divisional forest officer. The pruned tree at the PAU football ground in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

According to information, two trees at the football ground were pruned for the show. The university administration claimed it was not kept in the loop regarding the pruning and when they found out, the issue was taken up with the organisers. “When we found out about pruning, we complained to the organisers. They said they would plant some trees on the campus in lieu of that,” said PAU estate officer Rishi Indra Singh Gill. “They sounded very positive about it. But we haven’t heard back from them since,” he added.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said pruning was “not an issue” and it was regular for trees to be pruned during winters. “The faculty who live on the campus request us to prune the trees that block sunlight to their quarters in the winters and we allow them. Until the trees are uprooted, they always stem back. These trees in the ground would grow back by spring.”

Meanwhile, teachers questioned the logic of hosting the event in the university. “This is an educational institute, not a commercial venue. I don’t see the logic behind organising such an event here,” said Punjab Agricultural University Teachers’ Association president Mandeep Gill.

Gill called the show an example of government’s interference in the university. “This is direct interference from the government in the university. I don’t know why the university would agree to this,” he said.

A student leader, on the condition of anonymity, revealed the PAU had proposed the mela ground, which regularly hosts exhibitions and other shows, as the venue but the proposal was ignored.

When contacted, divisional forest officer (Ludhiana) Rajesh Gulati denied getting any such order from the PSHRC. He said the university was a non-forest area, and it was pruning season anyway. “This season trees are pruned for their betterment,” he added.