Ludhiana: PSPCL JE booked for ₹12L discrepancy over missing stock records

A junior engineer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has been booked in Ludhiana for allegedly failing to submit mandatory stock records, causing a financial discrepancy of over ₹12.25 lakh. JE was booked at Sarabha Nagar police station under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita . (HT Photo)

The accused, posted in the Agar Nagar division (Special), has been identified as Bikkar Singh. He was booked at Sarabha Nagar police station under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal breach of trust by a public servant). The complaint was filed by the office of the assistant engineer (technical-3) after repeated attempts to obtain the records failed. The case revolves around the annual stock reconciliation process, under which junior engineers must submit detailed records of materials drawn from departmental stores, including transformers, LT lines and other equipment at the end of each financial year.

Officials said Singh did not submit the report for 2023–24, despite multiple notices. As a result, materials issued to him could not be accounted for, leading to an unverified balance of ₹12.25 lakh. “This is not just about money. The materials lifted from the store have not been accounted for. Without records, we cannot verify where they have been utilised,” said the XEN of the Agar Nagar division. Singh remains on the department’s rolls but is currently on leave. Following continued non-compliance, the SDO of Haibowal Unit-3 escalated the matter, prompting a formal complaint and police action.

Head constable Umesh Kumar said the discrepancy and missing stock records would be examined. The accused will be summoned for questioning.