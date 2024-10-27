Ludhiana: PSPCL snapped connections of 117 dyeing units in past 2 months

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has snapped the electricity connections of 117 dyeing units in the past two months, officials aware of the matter said. Buddha Nullah pollution has been a persistent issue for the locals and authorities. (Manish/HT)

They added the action was taken for alleged violations of pollution norms by the units dumping untreated wastewater into the Buddha Nullah.

According to the officials, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) prepared a list of dyeing units violating the norms and sent it to the PSPCL. The list includes units allegedly throwing ‘poisonous’ waste or cow dung and urine into the already polluted water body.

The action taken in the last two months includes temporary and indefinite suspensions.

The PPCB and the district administration have been regularly issuing warnings to the owners of the dyeing units, asking them to use the treatment plants.

PCPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said that the PPCB had written to the body seeking action against 250 such units. In the last 2 months, around 117 connections have been cut, he said.

Dyeing Units Association head Kamal Chauhan said, “The problem is due to the unauthorised dyeing units that pollute the Buddha Nullah. This action is being taken against them only.”

“The rest of us follow the proper rules and ensure we don’t let untreated waste into the water body,” he added.