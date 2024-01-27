 Ludhiana: PSPCL suspends JE, SSA for negligence, irregularities - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: PSPCL suspends JE, SSA for negligence, irregularities

Ludhiana: PSPCL suspends JE, SSA for negligence, irregularities

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 28, 2024 05:04 AM IST

According to a highly placed source in the PSPCL, the department had dismissed three PHPs (private linemen) some time ago for unauthorised shifting (changing the course of wires without due permission from PSPCL)

Two officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have been suspended for negligence and irregularities on duty related to unauthorised shifting.

PSPCL suspends JE, SSA for negligence, irregularities. (HT)
Junior Engineer (JE), operations, Lakhwinder Kumar, and sub-station attendant (SSA) Mundrika Prasad, were suspended on 25 January on account of negligence and irregularities, according to the official orders.

According to a highly placed source in the PSPCL, the department had dismissed three PHPs (private linemen) some time ago for unauthorised shifting (changing the course of wires without due permission from PSPCL). They were caught doing so under the supervision of these people.

He said, “After the linemen were suspended, they started making allegations regarding old cases against both, and that led to an enquiry against the duo.”

Both of them were found guilty of irregularities and negligence and were suspended on 25 January, as per section 1(A) of the Punjab State Electricity Board Employees (Punishment and Appeal) Regulations 1971.

The employees will only be reinstated after an order to that effect is issued by the competent authority. The period of the suspension was not known.

Chief engineer, PSPCL office, Ludhiana, Inderpal Singh Saini, said, “After a due process of enquiry, it was found that the unauthorised shifting was done under their supervisory capacity.”

