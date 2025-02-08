Ludhiana: PSPCL takes up infra upgrade as demand likely to surge soon

With summer approaching and electricity demand expected to surge, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has initiated a plethora of power infrastructure upgrades across Ludhiana, officials said on Friday. One major upgrade involves enhancing the transmission lines along Lalton Kalan to Gill Road and from Sahnewal to Kanganwal using high-temperature low sag (HTLS) conductors. (HT File)

These enhancements come in response to the growing number of power connections and the need to ensure reliable supply during peak season. The upgrades include the augmentation of high-capacity transmission lines, erection of new substations and the installation of higher-capacity transformers.

One major upgrade involves enhancing the transmission lines along Lalton Kalan to Gill Road and from Sahnewal to Kanganwal using high-temperature low sag (HTLS) conductors, officials informed. Unlike traditional conductors, HTLS wires can operate at higher temperatures, allowing them to carry more current without excessive sagging. This design feature keeps the conductors taut and safely elevated, reducing the risk of interference with nearby objects even during peak load conditions.

This has boosted the backup capacity at the 66kV substations on Gill Road and Kanganwal, the officials said.

Besides, a new 66kV substation at Tibba road has been completed to ease the load on existing facilities at Tajpur Road and Noorewal. Furthermore, a new 66kV HTLS line from Gaunsgarh to Tajpur Road and Phase 8 is under construction and is expected to be ready by March 2025. Work is also underway on the 220kV GIS Sherpur substation, which will help reduce pressure on the substations in Dhandari, Gaunsgarh and BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) in Jamalpur, the officials said.

The PSPCL has also proposed upgrade of the 220kV Dhandari substation, where a 100MVA power transformer is being enhanced to 160MVA. Additional transformer installations are planned at several locations, including the 66kV substation in Rajguru Nagar, the 220kV substation in Dhandari, the South City substation and at sites in Gaunsgarh, Balloke, Amaltas, Gill Road, Kanganwal, Bahadurke and Transport Nagar.

Last summer, a severe heatwave drove power demand up by 40%, resulting in prolonged outages and voltage fluctuations. During that period, the city’s consumption spiked to 2,254 lakh units compared to the usual 1,646 lakh units.

Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans remarked, “We are making efforts to reduce the burden on existing transmission lines to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city, especially during summer when the demand skyrockets.”