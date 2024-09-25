Ludhiana: PU withholds DMCs of SCD college students over fee data mismatch

The Panjab University (PU) has withheld the detailed mark-sheets (DMCs) of undergraduate and postgraduate students from SCD Government College for the May 2024 examinations due to discrepancies in student and fee records, officials said. Students of SCD Government College say they are facing problems in job, study visa applications. (HT File)

The students said the delay in releasing the DMCs is causing problems as they have applied for jobs or study visas, which are now being affected.

A Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) student, who appeared for his final exams this May, said, “My classmates and I contacted PU officials two days ago for our DMCs. They told us that the college has not submitted the fee. The officials told us that college has to provide a list of students who paid the fees.”

Another student said, “A friend of mine applied for a job at a bank but they are asking for the final semester mark-sheet. Some students applied for study visas. Even I applied for a job at a private company. It is all on hold as we do not have our DMCs.”

He added that the students applying for the postgraduate courses to colleges not affiliated to PU are facing similar issues.

University officials confirmed that the college is on the defaulters’ list and has been repeatedly notified, in writing, to resolve the matter. They said the DMCs will not be released till the college clears all its dues.

“We do not get individual data for every student. It is collective data. So, even if a few students have not paid the fees, no one would get the DMCs,” a PU officials who deals with fee structure said.

SCD college principal and drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) Suman Lata said, “I was not aware of the issue as I took on the DDO responsibilities recently. The university clerk has also been changed. However, this is a technical issue and I will resolve it within a day or two.”