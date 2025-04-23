Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Punjab government suspends MC official held for corruption

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 23, 2025 06:14 AM IST

Municipal corporation superintendent engineer Sanjay Kanwar was arrested on April 14 for allegedly demanding a commission in exchange for awarding a contract to renovate the Rose Garden in Ludhiana

The Punjab government has suspended municipal corporation superintendent engineer Sanjay Kanwar, who was arrested on April 14 for allegedly demanding a commission in exchange for awarding a contract to renovate the city’s Rose Garden. The suspension order, issued under Rule 4(2)(A) of the Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1970, takes immediate effect from April 16. During his suspension, Kanwar will report to the local bodies department headquarters in Chandigarh.

Vigilance officers had recovered two luxury cars, cash, jewellery, and property documents from accused MC official’s possession. (HT File)
Vigilance officers had recovered two luxury cars, cash, jewellery, and property documents from accused MC official’s possession. (HT File)

Following his arrest, several other officials from the municipal corporation have come under Vigilance scanner. The ongoing investigation is examining the wider network involved in the alleged kickback scheme.

Vigilance officers had recovered two luxury cars, cash, jewellery, and property documents from Kanwar’s possession. While he has been sent to judicial custody, further inquiries are being carried out to uncover other possible beneficiaries of the tender scam.

