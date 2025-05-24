Ludhiana: Pvt bus staff booked for murder bid after attack on passengers

The Division Number 5 police have registered a case against the driver and staff of private travel company Arman Travels after they allegedly attempted to kill a passenger from Jammu and his family members following an altercation. The incident occurred on April 30 near the Dhyan Singh Complex, close to the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter State Bus Terminal in Ludhiana. The FIR has been filed under Sections 109, 115(2), 118(1), 191(3), 310(2), 351 (2), 352 of the BNS and Section 25 of Arms Act against unidentified persons from Arman Travels. (HT Photo)

The victim, Chamail Singh, a resident of Thakrakote in Reasi district, Jammu, was travelling with around 20 family members from Delhi to Jammu. The bus, operated by Arman Travels, was expected to reach Jammu by 10pm. However, around 9pm, the driver abruptly stopped the bus in Ludhiana and asked the passengers to disembark, assuring them that a replacement bus would be arranged.

Initially, the family members agreed to disembark, trusting the driver’s promise. However, after waiting for over an hour with no alternative transport arranged, tensions rose as passengers questioned the driver. According to assistant sub-inspector Kashmir Singh, who is investigating the case, the disagreement escalated rapidly, leading the driver and other staff members to violently attack the passengers.

Chamail Singh sustained serious head injuries during the assault. Despite the severity of the attack, no complaint was filed in Ludhiana at the time as the family proceeded to their hometown. Later, Singh lodged a complaint with the Reasi police in Jammu, who registered an FIR and forwarded it as a zero FIR to Ludhiana police for further investigation.

“The FIR has been filed under Sections 109, 115(2), 118(1), 191(3), 310(2), 351 (2), 352 of the BNS and Section 25 of Arms Act against unidentified persons from Arman Travels. We are in the process of identifying and tracking down the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest,” said ASI Kashmir Singh.