Ludhiana railway station’s platform No. 1 shut for revamp

: Platform No.1 at the Ludhiana Junction Station has been shut down due to the ongoing revamp work. All the vehicular traffic to the station through the main gate has been stopped and those dropping or picking up passengers have been advised to either use the parcel office entry or the one from the Civil Lines side. The entire station will be reconstructed in a phased manner. Barricades have been placed on the main entrance to ensure that no vehicle enters. (HT File Photo)

The biggest station in the state went into redevelopment last year. The entire station will be reconstructed in a phased manner.

“Railway passengers are requested to use Parcel Office Gate (from Ghantaghar side) and Civil Lines side gate as much as possible so that along with saving time, any kind of inconvenience can be avoided,” the Ferozepur Division said in a release on Sunday.

The Ludhiana traffic police had also on Sunday issued directions to passengers to use the alternate entrances.

Barricades have been put on the main entrance to ensure that no vehicle enters.

According to station officers, no trains were affected due to the shutting of the platform.

Passengers, however, complained that now they had to walk very long in order to get to the gates to the extreme ends to the station.

The only overhead bridge that led to the exit was at the fag-end of the platform.

According to officials, the platform will now remain closed for over a year now.

This would now make the station night inaccessible for the physically challenged persons. The only platform with access ramps was platform No. 1. Now if a physically challenged person were to catch a train, they would be taken to other platforms through the track crossings on the ends of the platforms.

The ticket counters at both gates will keep operating from 6am to 10 pm.