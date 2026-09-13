Ludhiana rainfall deficit stays at 34% despite recent showers

Despite recent showers, Ludhiana’s rainfall deficit remains at 34%, with the district recording only 80.2 mm of rain against the normal level for the period from June 1 to September 13. Despite the dip, the maximum temperature was 1.9°C above normal. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the district received 1.9 mm of rainfall between September 12 and the morning of September 13.

The showers, however, have done little to narrow the seasonal shortfall.

The weather remained relatively warm on Sunday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 34.4°C, a fall of 1°C from the previous day.

Despite the dip, the maximum temperature was 1.9°C above normal.

The minimum temperature remained unchanged at 25.2°C, which was 1.8°C above normal.

In August, Ludhiana recorded only 64.1 mm of rainfall against the normal 148.1 mm, resulting in a deficit of 57%.

The figures show a sharp contrast with the previous year, when Ludhiana received 246 mm of rainfall during the month, recording a 66% positive departure from normal.

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and rainfall at a few places in the district on Sunday.

According to the IMD, No such alert has been issued for the coming days, although the weather department has forecast rainfall at isolated places across the district.

The scattered nature of the forecast means rainfall is likely to remain uneven, with some parts of the district receiving showers while others may remain dry.

While the recent rain has provided some relief from the heat, the limited showers have not substantially improved the overall rainfall situation.

A sustained spell of more widespread rain would be needed to significantly narrow the seasonal deficit.