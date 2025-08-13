Ludhiana: Raped for four years, alleges woman; 1 booked

The division number 2 police have booked a Janakpuri resident for allegedly blackmailing and raping a woman for at least four years. The woman stated the accused claimed to be in possession of lewd videos of her and threatened to circulate it on social networking sites. The victim alleged that later the accused started blackmailing her. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Sahil Arora of Janakpuri. The complainant, who is also a resident of the same locality, alleged that in the past four years, the accused harassed her mentally and physically. When she asked him for marriage, the accused started threatening her.

According to the complainant, she met the accused four years ago and befriended him. She alleged that the accused called her to meet in a room where the accused allegedly offered her cold drink laced with the sedatives. After she lost her consciousness, the accused raped her and recorded lewd videos of her, she mentioned in her complaint.

The victim alleged that later the accused started blackmailing her. The accused used to establish physical relations with her forcefully. When she objected to it, the accused threatened her to make her videos viral on social networking sites.

Further, she added that she gathered some courage and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Later, she filed a complaint to the police.

Inspector Rajinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67(A) of the Information and Technology Act has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the his arrest, the police said, adding that the complaint was received on July 15 and the FIR was registered after a thorough investigation.