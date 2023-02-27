Ludhiana records fresh Covid-19 infections
Feb 27, 2023 10:17 PM IST
As of now, the health department has collected a total of 4,080,050 samples, Ludhiana has recorded 3,018 confirmed deaths due to coronavirus disease.
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana has reached 1,13,642 after another positive case of the disease was registered on Monday. The individual who tested positive is a 48-year-old undertrial from Railway Colony, Ludhiana.
On Monday, the health department collected 66 samples, out of which 60 were RT-PCR and 6 were rapid antigen tests.