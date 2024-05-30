 Ludhiana reels under longest heatwave in a decade - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana reels under longest heatwave in a decade

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
May 30, 2024 10:57 PM IST

Longest heatwave in a decade hits city, with temperatures above 40°C since May 15 due to winds from Rajasthan, no western disturbances. Relief expected soon.

The ongoing heatwave on Thursday stretched into the longest wave in the city in the last 10 years.

A Scientist with the India meteorological department’s (IMD) Chandigarh centre Shivender said that the reason behind the prolonged wave was the winds coming into the state from the dry and hot areas of Rajasthan. (Manish/HT)
A Scientist with the India meteorological department's (IMD) Chandigarh centre Shivender said that the reason behind the prolonged wave was the winds coming into the state from the dry and hot areas of Rajasthan. (Manish/HT)

The current heatwave started on May 15. A heatwave is a weather pattern where the maximum temperature stays above 40 degrees Celsius for a few days. In 2013, the heatwave lasted from April 17 to April 31 with a temperature of 40-46.2 degrees Celsius.

A Scientist with the India meteorological department’s (IMD) Chandigarh centre Shivender said that the reason behind the prolonged wave was the winds coming into the state from the dry and hot areas of Rajasthan.

Besides, the lack of any western disturbances in May this year was also said to be the reason behind the long heatwave with temperatures above 46 degrees Celsius on multiple occasions. The last time the temperature exceeded 46 degrees in May was in 2013.

Director, department of agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, said, “Last year the heatwave was very brief, lasting from May 20-23 with maximum temperature staying at 43.2 degrees Celsius due to the rains. Last year the month witnessed 48 mm of precipitation. But the western disturbances were early this year with spells of rain in March and April,” she said.

Although the weekly weather forecast by the IMD said the temperature would stay above 40 till June 5, light showers were expected in the coming days, according to IMD officials. “We are expecting a change in weather by Saturday. Some places even recorded drizzling last evening,” said officials.

Ludhiana reels under longest heatwave in a decade
