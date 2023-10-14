Ludhiana resident booked for sexually harassing 16-year-old cousin

A Haibowal resident has been booked for sexually harassing his 16-year-old cousin from Himachal Pradesh who had visited him during vacations in May. The victim narrated the entire incident to her teachers and principal in Himachal, who further filed a complaint. Sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been lodged against the accused. (ht photo)

The Hamirpur police lodged a Zero FIR against the accused and sent the case to Ludhiana police for further action. The police lodged an FIR against the accused.

Inspector Manjeet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that they received a Zero FIR from Himachal.

The teachers noticed the girl was upset and depressed for the past few days. On being asked, she stated that she had gone to Ludhiana to visit her uncle’s family on May 16. She alleged that her cousin who was reportedly under the influence of liquor sexually assaulted her. On the next day when she went to take a bath, the accused kept on knocking and forcing her to open the door, but she did not open.

The girl could not share it with her family members about the incident as she was mentally disturbed. The principal stated that the teachers informed him about the incident following which he filed a complaint.

The inspector added the Zero FIR has been lodged under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC. Sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been lodged against the accused.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!