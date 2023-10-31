Ludhiana resident gets 10 years RI for raping minor tenant

The fast track special court of additional sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi has convicted Kulwant Rai alias Gaurav Khatri, a resident of Kailash Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, for raping a minor tenant at his house. Kailash Nagar resident gets 10 years RI for raping minor tenant. (Shutterstock)

The court sentenced him to ten years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of ₹25,000.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered at the Salem Tabri Police Station on November 3, 2021, under Section 376 of the IPC. The minor girl, a student in Class 12, had been living as a tenant in the accused’s house. On November 3, 2021, he engaged in sexual misconduct with the minor while she was alone in the house.

The mother of the minor filed a police complaint after discovering her state. The girl was taken to the civil hospital for medical examination and treatment.

During the trial, the accused pleaded innocence, claiming that he had been falsely implicated by the police. However, the court, after careful evaluation of the evidence, ruled in favour of the prosecution. The court dismissed the accused’s plea for leniency, finding him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and handed down the aforementioned sentence.

Chhawni Mohalla resident gets 6 years RI for kidnapping minor girl

In yet another case, the fast track special court of additional sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi has convicted Kush Gill, a resident of Chhawni Mohalla, Ludhiana, with six years of rigorous imprisonment in a kidnapping case.

The court also imposed a fine on the accused. A case was registered on August 9, 2021, at Police Station Division Number 4, against the accused. The complainant, the father of the girl, stated that his minor daughter, aged about 15 years, was studying in Class 7. On the day of the incident, she left home at 11 am and did not return.

During the search, it came to light that she had eloped with the accused, namely Kush Gill. Subsequently, the police apprehended the accused along with the girl, who disclosed that the accused had lured her into a relationship with the promise of marriage.

