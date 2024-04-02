Ludhiana resident gets 20-year jail for sexually assaulting minor daughter

A fasttrack POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a cleaner of sexually assaulting his minor daughter to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. A POCSO court awarded the Ludhiana resident 20 years of rigourous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor daughter. (HT File)

The court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh convicted the accused under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of Indian Penal Code. The sentence shall run concurrently.

The court also slapped a fine of ₹3.2 lakh on the convict.

Of the total fine amount, ₹3 lakh would be given to the victim as compensation.

A case had been lodged against the convict on December 2, 2022, at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

The accused lived at the labourer quarter with his wife and three children.

The man had been booked based on the statement of a social worker, Mandeep Kaur Sandhu of Guru Amardas Nagar.

Sandhu said the victim’s seven-year-old brother had witnessed his father sexually assaulting and thrashing his sister and narrated the incident to a neighbour, who informed her. She had rescued the girl and lodged a complaint with the police.

Notably, the 11-year-old had also written a letter to police seeking action against her father, mother and maternal grandmother.

She had requested for her and her siblings to be taken away from their custodyand instead be sent to an orphanage.

The girl said the convict used to sexually assault her often when they would be alone at home. He would thrash her when she complained, she added.