Ludhiana resident gets 20-yr imprisonment for sexual assault

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2023 10:48 PM IST

LUDHIANA A local court has sentenced a Ludhiana resident to 20-year imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl.

The accused lived near her house and knew her since June 2020 through social media. (Representational Photo)

The Tibba police had lodged an FIR against Kuldeep Singh of Charan Nagar on October 15, 2020, following the complaint of the victim. According to the complainant, she is a student of class 11 and the eldest daughter of her parents. The accused lived near her house and knew her since June 2020 through social media.

On August 24, 2020, the accused called the complainant to an isolated place and blackmailed her by showing her morphed photos and started demanding money from her, for which she stole her mother’s jewelry and sold it for giving money to the accused.

On October 11, 2020, the accused on the pretext of meeting the minor, took her on a motorcycle to a residential house, where he physically abused her for several days. In the court, the accused pleaded for mercy.

