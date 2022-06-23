Ludhiana residents are in for a bumpy ride this monsoon too

With the civic body failing to learn from its past mistakes, the potholed roads will again add to the woes of commuters in the upcoming monsoon season in different parts of the city.

The residents have been raising hue and cry over the road accidents reported on waterlogged potholed roads, but this time again, the civic body has failed to take up repairs ahead of monsoon season.

The potholes can be witnessed on Haibowal, Dugri, Brown road in Old City, Gol market in Model Town, Jassiyan road, Gill road etc. The residents slammed the authorities for putting their lives at stake.

One of the residents of Model town area, Jaskirat Singh, said a few years back, a girl on a two-wheeler met with an accident on Model Town-Jawaddi road after her vehicle had hit a pothole. She had suffered a serious injury on her head. “ The potholes are not visible on waterlogged roads due to which many accidents take place. It is the duty of the civic body to keep the roads in good condition throughout the year. As they have failed to perform their duty, they should at least repair the roads ahead of monsoon season,” Singh said.

Similarly, a factory owner, Namandeep Singh, said the Gill road has been lying in bad condition for a long time and despite repeated requests made to the authorities and public representatives, nothing has been done at ground level. It becomes difficult for the commuters especially those on two-wheelers to cross the waterlogged road and accidents take place almost every year, he said, adding that the authorities still have some time and an extensive drive should be initiated to repair the roads before the monsoon hits the city.

Meanwhile, the authorities stated that the work to repair the roads is going on.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said repair work is going on in the city. It got disrupted due to the rainfall witnessed in the city in the recent past, but efforts are still being made to repair the roads before the monsoon hits the city, he said.