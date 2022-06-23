Ludhiana residents are in for a bumpy ride this monsoon too
With the civic body failing to learn from its past mistakes, the potholed roads will again add to the woes of commuters in the upcoming monsoon season in different parts of the city.
The residents have been raising hue and cry over the road accidents reported on waterlogged potholed roads, but this time again, the civic body has failed to take up repairs ahead of monsoon season.
The potholes can be witnessed on Haibowal, Dugri, Brown road in Old City, Gol market in Model Town, Jassiyan road, Gill road etc. The residents slammed the authorities for putting their lives at stake.
One of the residents of Model town area, Jaskirat Singh, said a few years back, a girl on a two-wheeler met with an accident on Model Town-Jawaddi road after her vehicle had hit a pothole. She had suffered a serious injury on her head. “ The potholes are not visible on waterlogged roads due to which many accidents take place. It is the duty of the civic body to keep the roads in good condition throughout the year. As they have failed to perform their duty, they should at least repair the roads ahead of monsoon season,” Singh said.
Similarly, a factory owner, Namandeep Singh, said the Gill road has been lying in bad condition for a long time and despite repeated requests made to the authorities and public representatives, nothing has been done at ground level. It becomes difficult for the commuters especially those on two-wheelers to cross the waterlogged road and accidents take place almost every year, he said, adding that the authorities still have some time and an extensive drive should be initiated to repair the roads before the monsoon hits the city.
Meanwhile, the authorities stated that the work to repair the roads is going on.
MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said repair work is going on in the city. It got disrupted due to the rainfall witnessed in the city in the recent past, but efforts are still being made to repair the roads before the monsoon hits the city, he said.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics