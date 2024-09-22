Ludhiana residents feast on Kerala delicacies

The Malayali community in Ludhiana marked the vibrant celebration of Onam at the Shiv Shakti Mandir Auditorium in Kidwai Nagar on Sunday. Former MLA Sanjay Talwar inaugurated the function with a lamp-lighting ceremony. Malerkotla SDM Aparna who is of Malayali heritage along with her husband Shubham graced the occasion as the chief guests. People enjoying traditional cuisine during Onam in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The celebration witnessed the participation of people from all walks of life coming together to cherish Kerala’s rich culture. The programme featured traditional activities such as Athapoovidal (flower rangoli), cultural performances and a traditional Onasadya feast served on an eco-friendly plate.

The event was organised by Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club.

The Onam celebration provided a platform for the Kerala community in Punjab to connect and celebrate their heritage with pride. The function also marks the presence of people from the Punjabi community, promoting a message of diversity and harmony.

Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival celebrated during the month of August or September. The festival honours the annual return of King Mahabali whose reign is remembered for peace and abundance.