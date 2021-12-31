Ludhiana residents spar with authorities over choked sewer line

Ludhiana: High drama unfolded in Manjit Nagar of Ward Number 47 on Thursday after residents objected to the inauguration of a project to lay sewer lines and reconstruct streets by councillor Priya Kaira’s husband Nirmal Kaira and Congress leader Kamaljit Karwal.

Demanding resolution of the choked sewer lines at the main road, the residents said that they would not allow the civic body to take up construction work of streets. Residents engaged in heated arguments with Kaira.

The inauguration ceremony was eventually completed, but the residents refused to budge from their stand saying they would not allow the authorities to commence work.

One of the residents, Navjot Singh, said, “The sewer line at the main road remains choked, due to which the sewer in the streets also get choked and unhygienic conditions have been prevailing in the streets for a long time. We are not against construction of streets, but we demand that the MC should first resolve the issue of choked sewer lines at the main road. Otherwise, there will be no use of installing interlocking tiles and unhygienic conditions will continue to prevail in the area.”

Nirmal Kaira, meanwhile, refuted by saying the issue of choked sewer lines is being faced only in one of the streets of the neighbourhood.

“The project to install new sewer lines on the main road is also in the pipeline and on Thursday, we visited the area to commence the work to install interlocking tiles in streets. The residents have been assured the issue of sewer lines will also be resolved and a few faulty private connections might also be the reason behind the problem,” he added.