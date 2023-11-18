Ludhiana: Retired DSP, inspector booked for misplacing trader’s licensed revolver

Division number 3 police registered a first information report (FIR) against retired deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Randhir Singh and inspector Satish Kumar for misplacing a Dhoka Mohalla resident’s licensed weapon and bullets. Retired DSP, inspector booked for misplacing trader’s licensed revolver in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Notably, Randhir Singh and Satish Kumar, both had served as station house officers (SHO) at Division Number 3 police station, where the case has been registered against them.

The complainant, Jaspreet Singh of Dhoka Mohalla, had on November 29, 2021, filed a complaint to the then commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, seeking action against the duo. The commissioner of police had marked a probe in the case to the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1).

The complainant, Jaspreet Singh, 35, said the Division number 3 police had booked him in 2015 for opening fire in the air following the complaint of a neighbour. Randhir Singh, who was the Division number 3 SHO in 2015, had at the time seized his licensed revolver and 10 live cartridges. He was later promoted to assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

He added that though the FIR was cancelled, the police did not return the weapon. On being told that the gun had been misplaced, he filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court. He also alleged that Randhir Singh was threatening him to withdraw the petition, which prompted him to file a written complaint against him and inspector Satish Kumar.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered following an investigation. The accused have been booked under sections 166A (knowingly disobeys any direction of the law), 177 (furnishing false information), 192 (fabricating false evidence), 199 (false statement made in declaration), 219 (public servant in judicial proceeding corruptly making report, etc., contrary to law), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code and section 30 (contravention of licence or rule) of the Arms Act. The police will arrest the accused.