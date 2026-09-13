Ludhiana: Rights panel seeks action report from LIT over illegal buildings in SBS Nagar

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has sought a detailed action-taken report from Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) over the unabated construction of illegal commercial buildings in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS). As per the commission’s order dispatched on September 9, 2026, the concerned officials have been directed to take necessary action and submit the factual position by Tuesday. Sharma demanded that the concerned department conduct on-site inspections. (HT File)

This is based on a complaint filed by the social activist Arvind Sharma nearly a month ago, regarding construction of the illegal buildings in the area to the rights commission panel.

Sharma alleged that extensive commercial activities have developed in various blocks of the scheme—D, E, F, G and H—even though the area was originally developed for residential use. He alleged that violations of building bylaws continued due to the alleged negligence, collusion or pressure from influential persons, while effective action was not taken in time.

He added that the allegations have been made regarding the operation of commercial activities, including a multi-storey hotel in a completely residential area such as Block D. Similarly, complaints have been received regarding the operation of hotels, paying guest accommodations and other commercial establishments at several locations. He demanded that the concerned department clarify what actual action was taken after any construction or activity permission was cancelled.

“Merely recording a ‘cancellation’ in official records or issuing notices is not sufficient. If the construction was illegal, why was it not stopped, sealed or subjected to other action as required by law?” he asked. “An independent investigation into electricity connections, fire-safety compliance and other mandatory statutory approvals is also necessary,” he added.

Sharma demanded that the concerned department conduct on-site inspections and verify the approval status of every building.LIT, chairman, Tarsem Singh Bhinder, when approached for a comment, said, “We have prepared a report. We will submit it to the commission.”