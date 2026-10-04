UP hosp pharmacies show up to 67-fold gap between drug purchase price, MRP

The MRP (maximum retail price) of 36 medicines examined at hospital pharmacies across Uttar Pradesh was found to be more than 10 times their procurement price, with the gap reaching nearly 67 times in one case. The findings of a state-wide inspection by the UP Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) showed wide disparities in the prices of several medicines, including injectable drugs used to treat serious infections and critical medical conditions. For representational image (Sourced)

The inspection covered 214 pharmacies attached to medical colleges and private hospitals. Of 130 medicines analysed, the widest disparity was found in Polymyxin-B injection (GUFIPOL 500,000 Unit), which was purchased for ₹74.09 but carried an MRP of ₹4,980.94, nearly 67 times the purchase price, FSDA drug inspector Brijesh Singh said. Another pack, GUFIPOL 5 Lac, was bought for ₹90 against an MRP of ₹4,528.10, around 50 times higher.

Terlipressin also showed a wide gap. Terlitech 10 ml injection was purchased for ₹56 against an MRP of ₹3,050, nearly 54 times higher, while TERONIM 10 ML was bought for ₹56 against an MRP of ₹2,600, around 46 times higher.

Among antibiotics, Colistimethate Sodium 4.5 MIU was purchased for ₹210 against an MRP of ₹9,702.31.

Commissioner FSDA Roshan Jacob said the exercise had brought the pricing structure of medicines sold through hospital pharmacies under scrutiny, particularly costly injectable drugs used to treat serious infections and critical medical conditions.

The inspection also found brand-wise variations in Meropenem 1 gm, with MRPs ranging from 5.31 to 9.98 times procurement prices.

Among expensive medicines, Bevacizumab 400 mg was purchased for ₹7,541.10 against an MRP of ₹69,995, a difference of ₹62,453.90 per unit.

Medical devices also showed wide gaps. A three-way stop cock was purchased for ₹6.40 against an MRP of ₹163, more than 25 times the purchase price.