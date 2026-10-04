Mumbai: Nearly four years after Mumbai Metro 7 was inaugurated, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated plans to build a 164-metre pedestrian bridge connecting Gundavali Metro Station in Andheri East with the other side of the Western Express Highway (WEH), where commuters currently have to cross the busy road at ground level. Nearly 4 years after Metro 7 launch, MMRDA plans pedestrian bridge

The Red Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 20, 2023, connecting Gundavali to Dahisar East and later extending to Mira-Bhayandar. Yet commuters crossing the WEH at Gundavali have continued to negotiate traffic at road level .

An MMRDA official said the new plan was initiated after feedback from commuters.

The proposed foot over bridge (FOB) will be built at the northern end of Gundavali Metro Station. It will run parallel to the Metro tracks before crossing the WEH near the point where the Jog Flyover ends. On the opposite side of the highway, the bridge will not run parallel to the flyover.

The 164-metre bridge is expected to take a year to build, excluding the monsoon. MMRDA has floated tenders to appoint a consultant and a contractor for the project.

A second pedestrian bridge is already under construction on the southern side of Gundavali Metro Station. It is also intended to help commuters cross the highway without coming into contact with vehicular traffic.

Work on the southern bridge has been slow and the structure is planned to take pedestrians underneath the Jog Flyover. “With the monsoon season now over, construction work will gain pace,” the official said.

The southern bridge will connect to an existing elevated pedestrian walkway that ends at Goldspot/Bisleri Factory Junction.

The two bridges could also make the interchange between Metro 7 and Mumbai Metro 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) easier and safer for commuters travelling between the two lines.

Metro 7 currently takes commuters towards Mira-Bhayandar. Those travelling towards Borivali and Dahisar West have to change trains at Dahisar East. The Yellow Line is eventually expected to extend further to Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.