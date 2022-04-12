Ludhiana | Road cut opens near Jawaddi canal bridge for traffic, but experts wary of accident risks
With an aim to facilitate Jawaddi residents with a short route, authorities on Monday opened a road cut near Jawaddi canal bridge at Southern bypass.
The decision was taken on the recommendation of MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, who said the traffic coming from Model Town extension and Ferozepur road side (on southern bypass) had to take a detour till Dugri canal bridge for reaching Jawaddi, Canal enclave and adjoining areas and the decision to open the cut was taken on the residents’ demand.
After opening the cut, authorities urged commuters to drive cautiously and not overspeed on the road. Gogi said to ensure that no accidents take place with the opening of this road cut, MC officials have been directed to construct speed breakers on both sides. In addition, traffic police have been directed to depute personnel at the cut on a permanent basis.
Gogi said, “The residents had to take a detour of over a kilometre even if they had to visit cremation in Model Town extension from Jawaddi area. It was a longsatnding demand of the residents and I have also proposed installation of traffic lights at this point to avoid accidents and traffic jams.”
“Meetings will also be conducted with traffic experts and traffic police officials to streamline the movement of traffic in the constituency in the coming days,” he added.
Could become an accident-prone area: expert
Punjab Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma said the road being a bypass road often sees vehicles move at a fast speed and crossing the road using the cut might lead to the point becoming an accident-prone area.
Verma further said the turning radius was not available for cars at this point, which could lead to traffic jams, adding that the point was closed for the same reasons in the past and the administration should reconsider the decision.
Helpline number issues
Gogi, meanwhile, also issued a helpline number - 8558856061 for the residents of his constituency on Monday, saying they can submit their complaints and suggestions at using the number and efforts will be made to resolve the issues at the earliest.
-
Ludhiana DC lauds NRIs’ contribution in construction of primary school building in Nathowal village
Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday inaugurated a newly-constructed building of a government primary school in Nathowal village. Sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli, Raikot, was also present on the occasion. Sharma assured the villagers that apart from the vacant posts of teachers in the government primary school at Nathowal village, other basic requirements would also be fulfilled as soon as possible.
-
2 years after Ludhiana businessman’s murder, arms supplier held
Two years after a mobile shop owner was shot dead in Janta Colony on Rahon Road, the man who had procured weapons for the murderers was arrested on Monday. The victim, Girish Manocha, 29, had been shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men on May 13, 2020, while his father Joginderpal Manocha, 60, was critically injured in the firing. The accused arms supplier, Rajiv Kumar of Subhash Nagar is already wanted in a case of assault and house trespassing.
-
Ayodhya Development Authority receives over 250 objections to land acquisition for airport
The Ayodhya Development Authority has received more than 250 objections in connection with the proposed land acquisition for the Ayodhya airport project from locals who have purchased land in the airport's vicinity. The Ayodhya Development Authority had invited objections and suggestions on the Ayodhya Mahayojana-2031 (Ayodhya Master Plan-2031) which will be finalised soon. The development authority has received around 1084 objections on the Mahayojana-2031. The maximum 250 are related with the Ayodhya airport project.
-
Wanted SAD leader attends public events in Ludhiana, cops clueless
Wanted for his involvement in multiple criminal cases, a SAD leader attended a public event on Monday with impunity, and rightly so. Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi was also at the event. On February 24, Harpreet Singh Bedi, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, and his aides Gurpreet Singh Bedi, Inderjit Singh and Gurjant Singh and other unidentified persons were booked on the complaint of SAD leader Gurinderpal Singh.
-
3 women including 2 Bangladeshis held in Tripura for infiltration, trafficking
Three women including two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Monday for alleged infiltration in Tripura soil and trafficking, police said. The two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Shazeeda Khatun (25), Kajali Akhtar (24) were known to have intruded into Tripura from Bangladesh three days ago in search of jobs. During their stay, they came in contact with one Nargis Akhtar (27), resident of Bagma in Tripura's Gomati district through an acquaintance.
