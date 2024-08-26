Ludhiana: Robbers snatch firm’s car from staffers, ditch vehicle in Barnala

Three armed miscreants robbed a private firm’s staffers of their Maruti Suzuki Wagon R car outside an eatery in Jagraon on Sunday night and fled after throwing them out of the vehicle, officials said. The vehicle belongs to a private firm and the staffers were returning to Moga from Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The miscreants abandoned the car near Barnala. Police said they traced the vehicle using a tracker installed in it and recovered it.

The City Jagraon police registered a first-information report (FIR) against three unidentified accused.

The incident occurred at Pardesi Dhaba in Jagraon when the car’s occupants were about to leave the eatery after having dinner.

Anuj Malik of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who lives in Beant Nagar of Moga, said he works as a territory manager at a private firm in Moga.

He and the distributor, Riju Sood of Moga, were returning from Ludhiana in the company’s Wagon R.

Anuj said that on their way to Moga, they took a halt at Pardesi Dhaba in Jagraon. When they got into the car after dinner, three miscreants turned up on a motorcycle. Two of the accused barged into the car, and sat on the back seats.

He alleged that the accused flashed sharp-edged weapons and forced them to get down.

He alleged that when they objected, the accused attacked them with weapons and pushed them out of the vehicle. The accused drove away with the vehicle, which is when the victims informed the police.

According to police, there was a Global Positioning System (GPS) unit installed in the vehicle. They reached Barnala while tracing the GPS signal and recovered the abandoned car from a roadside. Police said the accused had already fled.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shaminderjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered under section 309 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified accused. He said police are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.