Ludhiana: Routine maintenance hit as PSPCL outsourced staff strike enters 2nd week

The functioning of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Ludhiana has been affected after more than 1,000 outsourced workers engaged in complaint handling and field operations have been on a strike for the last one week, disrupting routine maintenance work and slowing electricity complaint redressal across several parts of the city. PSPCL Lineman repairing the transformer in Ludhiana on Thursday. Officials admitted that the strike has increased pressure on regular staff and hit field-level operations. (HT Photo)

The protesting workers, deployed as complaint handling bike (CHB) and complaint handling wagon (CHW) employees, are not directly employed by the PSPCL but are hired through private contractors engaged by the power utility under outsourced tender agreements.

Union members said the workers are demanding the removal of the contractor-based system and direct engagement under PSPCL on a contractual basis. Workers alleged that despite performing core field duties for the corporation, they continue to remain under private firms that act as intermediaries.

“We work directly on the ground for PSPCL, attending faults, restoring supply and handling breakdowns, but payments are routed through private companies. We want PSPCL to pay us directly or engage us as contractual employees under the corporation,” a protesting worker said.

According to workers’ unions, more than 1,000 outsourced employees are participating in the strike in Ludhiana.

PSPCL officials admitted that the strike has increased pressure on regular staff and affected field-level operations in multiple divisions.

A senior official said complaint resolution timelines in certain areas have slowed due to a shortage of ground staff.

Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said PSPCL is trying to ensure that consumer services remain functional despite the disruption caused by the strike.

“Field operations and complaint handling have been affected to some extent due to the strike by outsourced workers. However, we are managing the situation through available staff and alternate arrangements so that power supply and consumer services are not affected significantly,” he said.

According to officials, regular linemen and technical staff are currently handling multiple responsibilities, including complaint attendance, breakdown restoration and maintenance work, leading to operational strain.

Sources said several complaint centres are functioning with skeletal staff strength, while response time for local electricity faults has increased in some areas due to reduced field availability.

PSPCL officials, however, maintained that direct absorption of outsourced workers is not a simple process, as the workers were hired by private agencies under separate contractual arrangements.

“PSPCL awards tenders to agencies, and those agencies recruit manpower independently. Many workers may not fulfil the eligibility criteria required for direct departmental recruitment,” an official said.

Workers’ unions claimed outsourced employees continue to perform risky duties during storms, rain, and emergency breakdowns despite lacking long-term job security and direct employment protection.