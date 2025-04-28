Ludhiana: Row erupts after AAP MP’s private SUV seen sporting ‘police’ sticker

A political controversy erupted on Sunday after BJP and Congress leaders criticised Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora over the use of a ‘Police’ sticker on his privately-owned Mahindra Scorpio SUV. The matter came to light when BJP district president Rajneesh Dhiman noticed the police insignia displayed on Arora’s vehicle and demanded an inquiry into the issue. Photo of the vehicle belonging to MP Sanjeev Arora bearing a police sticker released by opposition parties in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The picture of the vehicle carrying the ‘police’ sticker and poster of Sanjeev Arora went viral on social networking sites.

Addressing the media, Dhiman questioned under whose authority the ‘Police’ sticker had been placed. He alleged that it was a clear misuse of power and called on the administration to initiate action. “The Scorpio is being used like a police pilot vehicle, which is a blatant violation of rules. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have developed a habit of misusing power. They have become addicted to VVIP culture and are flouting laws and regulations with impunity,” Dhiman said.

Dhiman further questioned whether senior bureaucrats in the state would take any action against such open violations, emphasizing that law should be the same for all, regardless of political stature.

Supporting the criticism, former cabinet minister and Congress candidate for Ludhiana West by-election, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, also lashed out at Arora and the AAP leadership, accusing them of undermining public trust by engaging in practices that symbolised privilege over public service. He sought action against the MP.

When approached for his response, Sanjeev Arora clarified that he was not using a government vehicle for security purposes. He explained that the Scorpio was his personal vehicle, and the police personnel assigned for his security were using it. So, he installed a ‘Police’ sticker on it. “If this is considered a violation of norms, I will immediately remove the sticker,” Arora said.