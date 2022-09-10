Ludhiana | RPF puts a check on illegal vendors, 550 nabbed till August
Notably, while the Ludhiana station has three legal entry and exit points, miscreants and illegal vendors have explored numerous illegal entries through which they manage to get into the passenger trains.
Tightening the noose around illegal vendors, the Railway Protection Force deployed at the Ludhiana station has arrested 550 offenders till August 31 this year as compared to around 180 held last year.
The RPF has also increased its patrolling on the tracks at the outer areas of the station.
Moreover, the presence of RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) in civil dress on trains and at key areas of the station have also increased.
Notably, while the Ludhiana station has three legal entry and exit points, miscreants and illegal vendors have explored numerous illegal entries through which they manage to get into the passenger trains.
These illegal vendors include hundreds of women who ply in the trains to sell suits, sarees or eatables.
According to the RPF officials, women groups have been caught several times from Ludhiana railway station but they don’t refrain from such activities.
“Since these vendors get bail from the court and are imposed minor penalties, they don’t refrain from such activities. The quantum of the fine should be increased so that they think twice before indulging in such activities,” a RPF officer said.
‘Healthy coordination between RPF and GRP a merit’
Speaking about the herculean rise in the arrests of illegal vendors, a senior cop said healthy coordination between RPF and GRP has also helped in nabbing such vendors.
“There is zero tolerance against illegal vendors and they are immediately detained. Moreover, the security here has been strictly directed not to spare anyone for personal interest,”- a senior officer said.
Special operations against eunuchs
Meanwhile, the RPF has also initiated special operations against eunuchs who illegally board trains and beg or allegedly blackmail passengers.
Interestingly, most of the eunuchs operational here are not real and wear wigs or apply makeup.
“We were surprised to find out that most of these eunuchs were imposters. Even when we book them under multiple sections of the Railway Act, including trespassing, they continue with their operations as they get quick bails and are imposed minor fines of not more than ₹1,700,” an officer said.
Sharing an incident, a RPF staff said a kingpin of the group of active eunuchs was held on Monday, but he got bail after a minor fine, and then was again caught on Friday for the same crime.
Surprisingly, in the past, even railway staff who are not authorised to sell eatables, were found indulging in such practices to make a quick buck.
Recently, a video of an employee (cleaning staff) on a special train from Prayagraj to Udhampur, passing through Ludhiana, had surfaced in which he was purportedly seen selling water bottles hidden in a pillow cover. Some passengers were also seen confronting him, following which he was seen apologising.
A senior police officer of GRP said sometimes railway officials are hand-in-glove with these violators and turn a blind eye to their activities.
