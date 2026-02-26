Edit Profile
    Ludhiana: ₹1.2 crore assets of drug trafficker, aides frozen

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:22 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    The office of the Competent Authority and Administrator under the SAFEM (FOP) Act, 1976 and the NDPS Act, 1985, Delhi, has ordered the freezing of properties worth 1.27 crore belonging to a drug trafficker and his associates, following a proposal sent by the Khanna police district.

    The office of the Competent Authority and Administrator under the SAFEM (FOP) Act, 1976 and the NDPS Act, 1985, Delhi, has ordered the freezing of properties worth ₹1.27 crore belonging to a drug trafficker and his associates, following a proposal sent by the Khanna police district. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

    According to police, a team from Machhiwara Sahib police station had arrested Jasdev Singh alias Jassa, a resident of Nagra Colony, on August 14, 2025, after recovering 21.90 grams of heroin from his possession. Subsequently, a financial probe was launched to trace assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking.

    During the investigation, police identified three properties—both movable and immovable—linked to the accused and his associates. These included a residential house built on a plot in the name of Jasdev Singh, valued at 64.82 lakh; a parcel of land registered in the name of Sukhraj Kaur, worth 47.46 lakh; and a Scorpio-N vehicle registered in the name of Jagroop Singh, valued at 15.38 lakh.

    The SHO of Machhiwara Sahib police station said these assets were acquired from illegal income generated through drug trafficking. The case was forwarded to the Competent Authority and Administrator in Delhi. After examining the records and noting that neither the accused nor any representative filed a response, the authority issued orders to freeze the properties.

    Police added that Jasdev Singh is already facing three FIRs under the NDPS Act and further legal action will follow as the investigation progresses.

