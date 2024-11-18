Ludhiana: Sacked teachers, students protest at Dugri school

Teachers of MGM Public School, Dugri, on Monday staged a protest against the “abrupt” termination of their services. Supported by students, 10 protesting educators said the teachers were hired in March for a one-year term, but 12 were let go mid-session, sparking “outrage” among students as final exams approach. Police at protest site in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Though teachers said the school management cited overstaffing as the reason behind their sacking, school chairman Gajinder Singh Thind blamed it on the terminated staff’s “inefficiency”. “Some teachers manipulated students to join the protest. A few parents caused property damage,” he claimed.

Dance teacher Rupika Mariya alleged that school chairman Thind claimed the school was mistakenly believed to having 1,500 students whereas it actually has 1,200. “He said the school cannot afford the extra teachers,” claimed Mariya, adding, “We were assured a one-year job and promised permanent positions afterward. On Thursday, we were informed about our termination. It is unfair to both teachers and students who rely on us.”

Teachers also questioned why students and parents would stand by them if they were inefficient. “This situation is mentally harassing for us and the students,” said English teacher Kanika Puri. She said the decision has deeply affected students. “We began protesting at 8:30 am, supported by students who have grown attached to us. Changing teachers mid-session will hurt their preparation for exams. For days, the school has been merging sections to adjust for fewer teachers,” she said.

A Class 8 student, wishing not to be named, said, “Switching teachers now will disrupt our studies and impact our exam performance.”

The protest escalated as emotions ran high, prompting police officials to visit the school premises to control the situation. After hours of protests, the school management agreed to provide the teachers with one month’s extra salary and a one-year experience certificate. They were also promised reappointment in the next session.