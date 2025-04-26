Ludhiana: Sacked year ago, driver robs truck carrying 40-tonne iron

A truck driver, sacked by his employer nearly a year ago, allegedly robbed a truck loaded with 40 tonnes of iron and abducted the driver on duty before abandoning him on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway on Thursday, the police said. An FIR under Section 303(2) of the BNS has been registered against Gurwinder Singh and his aides, who are yet to be identified. (HT photo for representation)

The Sahnewal police have booked Gurwinder Singh, alias Gogi, a resident of Prem Nagar in Mullanpur, along with his three unidentified accomplices, based on a complaint filed by transporter Rajiv Ghai of Arya Mohalla.

According to Ghai, Gurwinder had worked as a driver in his transport company but was sacked about a year ago. On Thursday, Ghai asked his current driver Jugraj Singh to deliver a consignment of 40 tonnes of iron. Jugraj took away the truck and stopped near Jugiana to have dinner inside the vehicle when Gurwinder appeared on the scene, the complainant said.

“He entered the truck and sat on the helper’s seat,” said Ghai. “Soon after, three other men joined him. They overpowered Jugraj, assaulted him and covered him with a blanket before taking control of the vehicle,” he alleged.

The accused then drove off with the truck, abducting Jugraj. Later that night, they abandoned him at an isolated spot along the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway and fled with the truck. Jugraj later managed to contact Ghai and narrate the incident. Later, the police were alerted.

Inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said an FIR under Section 303(2) of the BNS has been registered against Gurwinder Singh and his aides, who are yet to be identified.

“Gurwinder was terminated from his job nearly a year ago. According to Ghai, there was no ongoing dispute between them. The motive behind the robbery is still unclear and will only be determined after Gurwinder’s arrest,” said the inspector.