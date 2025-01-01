Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Salary withheld as postmaster loses office phone to robbers

ByRishika Kriti, Ludhiana
Jan 01, 2025 09:58 PM IST

The India Post Payments Bank has reportedly taken action to recover the loss of the authorised mobile phone worth ₹19,677

A postmaster’s one-month salary (around 21,000) has been withheld after a mobile phone, issued by his office, was taken away by robbers a few months ago. Victim Amarjit Singh is stationed in Doraha under the postal department in the Ludhiana Central sub-division. He was reportedly thrashed and robbed by three unidentified men while he was returning to Begowal village from a training camp set up in Doraha on June 5, 2024.

Notably, the mobile phone (Samsung Galaxy A14 5G) was issued to victim Amarjit Singh in October 2023 to handle daily operations and maintenance of financial transaction records for the branch post office. (Getty image)
Notably, the mobile phone (Samsung Galaxy A14 5G) was issued to victim Amarjit Singh in October 2023 to handle daily operations and maintenance of financial transaction records for the branch post office. (Getty image)

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has reportedly taken action to recover the loss of the authorised mobile phone worth 19,677. Notably, the mobile phone (Samsung Galaxy A14 5G) was issued to Singh in October 2023 to handle daily operations and maintenance of financial transaction records for the branch post office.

Singh further noted that he had promptly reported the theft to his senior officials following an FIR registered at the Sadar police station in Doraha who later assured him that the cost of the stolen phone would be covered.

However, in a letter dated November 11, 2024, IPPB informed Singh that the loss would not be compensated. The bank clarified that no approval had been received to waive off the recovery and noted that replacement phones were unavailable. Singh was instructed to sign a debit consent letter and ensure that his account was funded to cover the phone’s cost.

As a result of this, Singh’s salary was withheld, leaving him in a difficult financial situation. “It wasn’t my fault that I was robbed. Even then my salary is on hold. How will I manage my bills and EMIs?” he lamented.

Monika Batta, superintendent of the Muffasil department which oversees rural postal services, said, “I have taken up the victim’s case with higher authorities. He will receive a new phone next week. We did not instruct anyone to withhold his salary as the issue is still pending with IPPB.”

