Ludhiana saw decline in dengue cases this year

This year there were almost 50% fewer reported dengue cases in the district compared to the previous year. The health department recorded a total of 1,076 dengue positive cases in 2022, compared to 1,829 cases in 2021. The department attributes the decrease in cases to awareness campaigns and “dry days”, which have helped to reduce the impact of dengue.

The month of November saw the highest number of dengue cases, with a total of 587 dengue cases. In October, 309 dengue cases were reported and the number of cases has declined since December, with only 55 cases reported in the month.

Of the 1,076 dengue cases reported this year, 811 cases have been recorded in urban areas. Khanna had the highest number of cases, with 62 dengue cases reported. Out of eight suspected dengue-related deaths this year, six have been confirmed as dengue deaths.

Epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet said, “This year due to increased alertness and better awareness, the number of dengue cases has decreased by almost 50% compared to the previous year.”

In 2019, the district saw a total of 1,509 dengue cases, while in 2020, there were 1,355 dengue cases recorded.

Dr Ramanpreet Kaur, epidemiologist, said, “Fresh dengue cases have registered a decline in the past weeks and te district is reporting no new case. We are expecting a break on new cases.”

Despite the decrease in new cases, the anti-larva team has stated that they will continue their efforts to control the mosquito population through the use of anti-larva spray and other measures. The team is currently conducting drives to check for the presence of mosquito larva, and these efforts will continue for a few more days.

The anti-larva team visited 1,75,589 houses this season and discovered mosquito larva breeding at 1,344 of these houses. The team also inspected a total of 2,92,313 containers during this season.

According to experts, the drop in temperatures has reduced the density of the mosquito population, thereby, containing new cases of dengue.

Dr Ramanpreet said, “There have been no new dengue cases reported in the past few days and we hope that this trend will continue. The decrease in temperature has led to a decrease in the survival rate of mosquito larva.”

The decrease in new dengue cases is a result of the falling day and night temperatures. As the temperature continues to drop, the mosquito larva will not develop into adult mosquitoes, which will reduce the overall density of the mosquito population.

The city residents who have recently recovered from dengue are still experiencing muscle and joint pain. This post-dengue myalgia is causing many of them to take painkillers for relief.