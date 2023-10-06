Ludhiana: Schools sharing campuses directed to work in tandem

The Directorate of School Education (secondary) (DSE) in Punjab has raised concerns about the deteriorating state of coordination among schools sharing the same campus and the rampant parking issues concerning educational institutions. Educational institutions have been instructed to cease disruptive behaviour, maintain effective coordination among schools sharing the same campus, and ensure that vehicles are parked in designated areas. (HT File Photo)

In a letter issued by the DSE to the district education officers (DEOs) across the state, the directorate highlighted the lack of coordination between primary and high schools coexisting within the same campus. The letter mentions high schools have been found to deny primary school students access to crucial resources such as libraries, laboratories, and computers. Additionally, the improper diversion of sewage from high schools to primary schools and the haphazard dumping of garbage in primary school areas have further exacerbated the problem.

The letter also highlighted the chaotic parking situation on school campuses. During inspections, it was observed that teachers and staff members were parking their vehicles haphazardly in front of verandas, playgrounds, and classrooms. This not only marred the aesthetic appeal of the schools but also encroached upon crucial spaces meant for educational and recreational purposes.

The directorate has issued a stern directive, emphasising the need for immediate rectification of these issues. Educational institutions have been instructed to cease such disruptive behaviour, maintain effective coordination among schools sharing the same campus, and ensure that vehicles are parked in designated areas.

DEOs mandated to conduct weekly school visits

In a move towards the quality of education in government schools, the office secretary of the school education department, Punjab, has issued a directive that mandates DEOs to conduct regular visits to schools under their jurisdiction.

The letter dated October 3, 2023, underscores the vital role that DEOs play in maintaining and enhancing the educational system infrastructure. To achieve the goal of providing quality education to the children in government schools and improving the fundamental structure of these institutions, regular oversight by DEOs is deemed indispensable.

With this objective in mind, the directive makes it compulsory for all district education officers to visit the schools within their jurisdiction within three hours from the commencement of the school day. These visits must occur on specific days of the week, including every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Furthermore, the directive stipulates that DEOs must diligently document their school visits by filing comprehensive visit reports through the e-Punjab portal and maintaining a detailed inspection log. The government has emphasised the importance of these visits and expects them to be conducted with utmost seriousness.

