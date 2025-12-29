Ludhiana: Science meets the stick as hockey clinics redefine grassroots training

For the first time at the local level, the Aryan Hockey Club has introduced special hockey clinics aimed at strengthening the game at the grassroots. The initiative has given young players from different parts of the region a rare opportunity to sharpen their skills under the guidance of former international hockey player Sukhvir Singh Grewal, who is leading the sessions with a focus on scientific training. Players attending the hockey clinic at Punjab Agricultural University on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Speaking about the concept behind the clinics, Grewal said the programme has been designed after studying research by the US Olympic Association, which categorises player development into different age groups. He explained that children between zero and five years should be guided towards emotional stability and basic skills through play-based methods such as the Montessori approach.

According to him, the age group of five to 11 years is the most crucial phase for sports, as this is when core skills are developed and correct demonstrations by coaches play a key role. From 11 to 14 years, players enter the maintenance stage, while the next four years are focused on improvement and performance.

Grewal stressed that identifying and training children at an early age is vital for long-term success in hockey. “It is important to catch players at least by the age of six. The earlier they start, the better their skills can be developed,” he said.

He added that the idea of the clinics first took shape last year when he conducted a few sessions with players in Ludhiana. “I started working on skill development in Amritsar, and now the clinics here are focusing more on the science of the sport,” Grewal said.

Young players attending the clinic said the experience was different from regular training sessions. Dilshan Singh from Gurdaspur, a 12-year-old centre forward representing Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, said it was the first time they were taught theoretical aspects of the game along with practical demonstrations. “It helped us understand why certain skills are important,” he said.

Thirteen-year-old Gurvir Singh of PIS Mohali said he attended such a clinic for the first time and has already started applying the learning during matches in the ongoing tournament.

Grewal also expressed concern over the declining participation of girls in hockey. He said most girl players come from rural areas, where parents are often hesitant to send their daughters for early training or outstation matches. He suggested that better sports infrastructure in girls government schools could help remove these barriers.

He further pointed out the difference between playing on grass and synthetic turf, saying techniques vary greatly. “Infrastructure is crucial for the growth of the game. More astroturf facilities are needed in areas where young children are taking up hockey,” he added.

Surjit Hockey Academy, Baba Fateh Singh Hockey Academy enter finals

The fifth day of the Aryan Cup Under-14 Boys Hockey Tournament at the PAU AstroTurf Hockey Ground, saw intense semi-final action as teams battled for a place in the final.

In the first semi-final, Baba Fateh Singh Hockey Academy, Harchowal, Gurdaspur, and Guru Nanak Hockey Academy, Chahal Kalan, Gurdaspur, played out a goalless draw in regulation time. With both teams evenly matched, the contest was decided through a penalty shootout, where Harchowal emerged winners by 4-2. Haramritpal Singh of Baba Fateh Singh Academy was named the best player of the match.

The second semi-final saw Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, defeat PIS Mohali Hockey Academy 4-1. Jorawer Singh scored two field goals, while Gurtejpreet Singh converted two penalty corners for Jalandhar. Jaideep Singh scored the lone goal for Mohali.