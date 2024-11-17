Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Scooterist dies in mishap, PRTC bus driver held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 17, 2024 10:37 PM IST

A scooter-borne man lost his life after he was hit by a bus of the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) in Dehlon, Ludhiana, on Saturday evening. The Dehlon police have arrested the bus driver.

According to Harwinder Singh, both he and his brother were on their scooters heading home when the accident occurred in Dehlon, Ludhiana. A speeding PRTC bus hit Gurjeet’s scooter, causing severe injuries. The driver of the bus fled the scene. Harwinder rushed his brother to the Dehlon civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. (HT Photo)
The accused has been identified as Amrik Singh of Dhilwan village in Samrala. The arrest follows a complaint filed by Harwinder Singh, a resident of Dehlon village, who is the brother of the victim, Gurjeet Singh.

According to Harwinder Singh, both he and his brother were on their scooters heading home when the accident occurred in Dehlon. A speeding PRTC bus hit Gurjeet’s scooter, causing severe injuries. The driver of the bus fled the scene. Harwinder rushed his brother to the Dehlon civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Based on Harwinder’s statement, the police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the BNS Act.

Head constable Sabar Khan said the police subsequently traced and arrested the accused driver. They have also confiscated the PRTC bus involved in the incident.

