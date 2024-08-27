Ludhiana: Second phase of English teachers’ training starts with fun-based learning

The second phase of a three-day English teachers’ training commenced at Government Model Senior Secondary School, PAU, on Tuesday to enhance teachers’ understanding and skills in key areas of English language teaching. Teachers from 38 schools during a training session at Government Model Senior Secondary School, PAU, in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT Photo)

The activities held on the first day were focused on language as a system of communication, English language teaching and learner autonomy, second language acquisition and reflection.

The day’s sessions were conducted by resource person Amandeep Kaur, along with Anupreet and Harveer assisting with activities and ensuring smooth execution of the sessions. The training involved interactive activities designed to engage teachers actively and foster practical learning.

Deputy district education officer (Secondary) Jaswinder Singh, district coordinator Jasvir Singh and other officials from the DEO office visited the training and lauded the teachers for their enthusiasm and participation.

Amandeep, who is also an English teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, informed that 38 teachers from more than eight blocks in the district participated in the training, reinforcing the commitment to professional development in English language teaching.

“The first phase concluded on August 24 where 37 teachers were equipped with the required skills to promote fun-based learning. There are 19 blocks in Ludhiana district and we covered the government school English teachers from eight and a half blocks in the first phase and remaining, in the second,” she added.

Sharing insights about the activities and the motive, Amandeep said, “The training here is under regional English language office (RELO), which is sponsored by US Embassy, purpose of which is to make the language fun and activity based for the students of government schools. We are aware that these students are not fluent when it comes to English, so this is a student-centric initiative where the old teaching methods are being given up to increase students’ interest in learning the language. On the first day, around eight activities were conducted, which will continue for two more days.”