Ludhiana: Second rain spell in two weeks exposes city’s drainage failures

Even before the onset of the monsoon, a moderate spell of rain has once again exposed glaring gaps in the city’s preparedness to tackle waterlogging and urban flooding. Several roads across the city remained inundated following showers on Friday evening, marking the second such episode in less than two weeks despite the municipal corporation’s claims of having undertaken pre-monsoon preparations. A truck stuck on Gill Road after a cave-in; and (right) another cave-in was reported at Model Town extension block. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The city received 20.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Saturday. Water accumulated at several locations, including Giaspura, Sherpur Chowk, Gill Road, Model Town Extension, Phullanwal Chowk and Bhai Bala Chowk, disrupting traffic and raising fresh concerns over the city’s drainage infrastructure.

The latest spell comes barely a fortnight after around 32 mm of rainfall on May 30 left several city roads submerged. The recurrence of waterlogging from relatively moderate showers has raised questions over the effectiveness of the civic body’s monsoon preparedness measures at a time when the rainy season is yet to begin in full swing.

The situation assumes significance as urban bodies minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday had directed the civic body officials to complete the cleaning of sewer lines across the city by the end of this month ahead of the monsoon season.

Apart from waterlogging, the rain also exposed the deteriorating condition of several stretches dug up for ongoing infrastructure works.

Cave-ins were reported from roads excavated for the river water supply project and other civic works. On Gill Road, a truck got stuck at a stretch that is yet to be blacktopped. Similar cave-ins were reported from parts of Model Town Extension and Dugri, highlighting growing safety concerns.

Activist Arvind Sharma said the city appeared ill-prepared for the monsoon. “At several places, water accumulated up to ankle level. With roads already riddled with potholes, such conditions become particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders. If this is the situation before the monsoon, the coming weeks could pose a serious challenge for commuters,” he said.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira of the Public Action Committee (PAC) said the absence of a dedicated stormwater drainage system continues to aggravate the problem. “We have repeatedly urged the municipal corporation to develop a separate storm sewer network for rapid drainage of rainwater. The existing sewer system is not designed to handle large volumes of stormwater. During heavy showers, it either gets overwhelmed or choked, resulting in water accumulation on roads,” Khaira said.

Sharma also blamed ongoing excavation works for worsening the situation.

“When roads are dug up, roadside drains are often damaged or blocked by construction debris. While road surfaces are eventually restored, drains are not always repaired or cleaned properly. In some cases, changes in road levels also affect the natural flow of rainwater, leading to persistent waterlogging,” he said.

Municipal commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta did not respond to repeated calls and text messages seeking comment on the waterlogging and the measures being taken to prevent similar situations during the monsoon season.