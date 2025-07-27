Ludhiana sees over 7,000 dog bite cases in just 6 months

The district has recorded a significant increase in dog bite cases, with over 7,000 incidents reported in the first half of 2025 alone, from January to June. This figure already accounts for more than half of the total cases registered in the entirety of the previous year. If the current trend continues, the total number of cases this year is projected to surpass last year’s figures. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to data from the Anti Rabies Clinic at the civil hospital, a total of 7,067 dog bite cases were recorded until June. Monthly breakdowns show 1,281 cases in January, 1,176 in February, 1,306 in March, 1,117 in April, 1,081 in May, and 1,110 in June. If the current average trend continues, the total number of cases this year is projected to surpass last year’s figures.

Historical data reveals a consistent rise in dog bite incidents over recent years: 13,488 cases in 2024, 9,461 in 2023, 8,601 in 2022, and 6,115 in 2021.

Despite these escalating numbers, the municipal corporation’s (MC’s) ongoing sterilisation campaign, which has reportedly sterilised around 1.3 lakh dogs, does not yet appear to have curbed the rising trend of dog bites. Attempts to reach municipal commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and MC health officer Dr Vipan Malhotra for comments remained unsuccessful.

Dr Gurpreet Singh, a veterinarian from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), attributed the increasing rate of dog bites primarily to the growing stray dog population. He emphasised the need for more comprehensive sterilisation campaigns, particularly targeting female dogs. “A single female dog can give birth to up to 10 dogs in one litter and it gives birth twice a year. The dog population rises steeply. The sterilisation campaigns must be on female dogs. If most of the female dogs in any area are completely sterile, then the population will not grow so rapidly,” he explained. Dr Singh also noted that female dogs tend to be more aggressive after giving birth, perceiving anyone as a threat to their puppies.

He further linked the increase in bites to “territory breakage” caused by rapid construction in many areas. “Since they don’t have those empty plots like parks or corners where they would slip into during the day, they are not forced into streets all the time. This increases their exposure. Traffic, horns, and accidents shape their behaviour and can turn them aggressive,” he stated. Dr Singh added that “brutality to dogs also adds to their aggression and they can be more protective.”

What to do in case of dog bite

Regarding immediate action after a dog bite, Dr Singh advised individuals to “immediately keep their wound under running water for 10-15 minutes. And if the bite hasn’t reached some artery, the wound must be kept open. And then they must reach a doctor at the earliest to start their post-bite anti-rabies vaccine protocol.” He stressed that even a mere scratch from a dog or any other stray animal like a kitten requires the same medical attention, as the virus can enter the bloodstream through a scratch. “The virus has to just reach your bloodstream. It can do so with a scratch as well. You must get yourself checked even after a visible scratch. Precaution is better than cure,” he cautioned. “Rabies is one such disease that once the symptoms appear there is no treatment available. So caution is extremely important here,” he added.

For pet owners or those frequently exposed to animals, Dr Singh recommended getting prophylactic anti-rabies vaccination. “If you have pets or are exposed to animals, you can go for a precautionary vaccination to be sure of your safety. Also get your pet vaccinated every six months,” he advised.