Ludhiana: Sehajpreet wins women’s singles at table tennis championship

The Ludhiana district table tennis championship 2024, organised by the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association, concluded on Sunday at the Table Tennis Hall near Rakh Bagh, with over 200 participants competing across ten categories. The championship, which adhered to the rules of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), invited entries in categories such as men’s and women’s singles, and veteran 39+ and 49+ singles for men and women, until November 20. A player in action during the district table tennis championship at New Table Tennis Hall in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The final day witnessed high-intensity matches as young and seasoned players vied for the top spots. In the Under-9 girls’ finals, Aarvi emerged victorious, while Gauranshi clinched the U-11 and U-13 titles. Kavya dominated the U-15 and U-17 categories, and Sehajpreet won the women’s singles title. Yashvi and Jasmine won the U-19 girls’ title, while in the U-15 boys’ finals, Shivansh triumphed, followed by Kovid.

In the U-9 boys’ finals, Sachin claimed the title, with Angaddeep as the runner-up. Dhruvin and Abhirvey secured victories in the U-11 and U-13 boys’ categories, respectively. Aryan emerged as the U-17 champion, followed by Raghav. The men’s singles title was won by Naman Mehra, while Prabhjot took the U-19 girls’ title.

In the veteran categories, Preeti won the 39+ women’s title, with Shallu as the runner-up, while Veerpal and Monika finished third. In the 39+ men’s category, Manmeet Singh secured the top position, followed by Amit Oberoi, with Anupreet and Satish in third place. Deepak Sharma dominated the 49+ men’s category, with Jaswinder Moti as the runner-up and Satish and Ashwani finishing third.