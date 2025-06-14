Ludhiana: Select leader with a proven track record, says Sukhbir

Select a leader with a proven track record who could take them as well as the state forward, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said while addressing a youth conclave on Friday. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal campaigning for party candidate Parupkar Singh Ghumman for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. (HT Phot)

The event was organised by the Student Organisation of India (SOI), along with Ludhiana West party candidate Parupkar Singh Ghumman. The SAD president said, “Just like a company is doomed if it has a poor managing director, a state cannot progress without a visionary leader. You can get results only if you elect the right person. The progress made in road and air connectivity as well as thermal plants and education and health sectors can be compared with the state of affairs in the AAP administration. You will realise why good leadership is important.”

Answering a question on drug trafficking in Punjab and AAP’s campaign, he said, “Rahul Gandhi started the process of defaming Punjab by asserting that a majority of youth were addicts. The AAP government is not at all serious about wiping out drugs from Punjab.”

“If it were serious, it would have taken action against its leaders who are patronising the drug mafia instead of indulging in publicity campaigns,” he said.

Asserting that a holistic programme including promoting sports and ensuring job opportunities was needed to tackle this menace, Badal said, “I am committed to eradicating this menace once and for all.”

In reply to another question, Badal said he was committed to encouraging the culture of startups.

“Parupkar Ghumman has a socialist and secular thought process. He is also a leading advocate and has made a mark for himself by taking up social causes,” he said.