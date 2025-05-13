Ludhiana: Sharing fake video defaming army lands Khanna man in trouble

The Khanna police detained a clerk of a private school, under preventive action, for sharing a fake video on social media that portrayed the Indian Army in poor light. The video, originally aired on a Pakistani news channel, showed a conversation where a person, allegedly from Punjab, falsely claimed that Indian Army tanks had entered his village and were firing on civilians. The individual on the channel urged others to share the video widely. The authorities are examining links and motives behind the act. (HT Photo)

As soon as the video surfaced in Khanna, it sparked outrage among locals. Upon receiving complaints, the police sprang into action. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) and other high-ranking officials were informed. The Sadar police arrested the man and seized his mobile phone for forensic analysis. SHO Sukhwinder Singh said that cyber experts are investigating how widely the video was shared and tracing its original source.

Sources suggest the fake narrative may have originated from a person in a border village who went live on the Pakistani channel to spread misinformation. The authorities are examining links and motives behind the act.

Reacting strongly, the school management has taken serious note of the incident. School management has announced an emergency meeting on May 12 to discuss disciplinary action against the accused staff member.

This incident comes just days after Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain issued an official circular warning citizens not to share any videos, news, or content produced in Pakistan, particularly ones that could endanger national security or defame government institutions. The warning was based on a central government directive issued on May 8, 2025.

Earlier on May 10, the Ludhiana police detained two individuals for spreading panic by posting fake videos on social media, falsely claiming missile attacks had struck areas near the city amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.