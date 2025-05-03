Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leader, sons booked for duping man of 1.6 lakh

Haibowal police have booked Shiv Sena Samajwadi’s national president Kamlesh Bhardwaj, his sons Rohit and Honey Bhardwaj, along with three associates, for allegedly defrauding a local resident of ₹1.6 lakh. The complainant, Rishabh Kannojia, claimed the accused promised to get an FIR against him cancelled in exchange for money. All six accused were booked under Sections 318, 351(2), and 61(2) of BNS. (HT photo for representation)

An FIR under Sections 316(2) and 351(2) of the BNS was earlier lodged against Kannojia on September 20, 2024. The accused allegedly posed as well-connected individuals with influence over senior police officials and demanded ₹2 lakh to have the case dropped. Kannojia paid ₹1.6 lakh, but no action followed. Realising the fraud, he filed a complaint with the police commissioner. After an inquiry, all six accused were booked under Sections 318, 351(2), and 61(2) of BNS.