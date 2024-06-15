Ludhiana: Slow progress in re-carpeting Upkar Nagar road irks residents, motorists

The slow progress in re-carpeting the road from Damoria Bridge to Upkar Nagar, extending towards Civil Lines, has been causing considerable hardship to residents and motorists. The work was started around three months ago before the Lok Sabha elections and only 20% of it has been completed so far. Commuters pass through a broken road in Upkar Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The construction on 1.5km stretch, costing approximately ₹1 crore, was started before the model code of conduct came into effect. Despite the initial progress, the project has been significantly delayed.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Area residents have raised concerns about the incomplete roadwork, which has caused several accidents. The partially re-carpeted road is especially hazardous, with many portions remaining untouched. Sarabjit Singh Bunty, a resident near Domoria Bridge, expressed his frustration, noting that the unfinished road has become a daily inconvenience and safety hazard.

MLA North Madan Lal Bagga and MC commissioner inaugurated the project on February 20, with plans to improve the road from Damoria Bridge through Guru Arjan Dev Pura, Upkar Nagar, and Pahwa Dharamshala, to Civil Lines Shams Ghat and Dhobighat. However, the progress has stalled, leaving the road in a precarious state.

The project’s executive engineer Harjit Singh said the delay is due to issues with the contractor. “The 1.5 km project faced some challenges with the contractor as he was not here for the past few days. We anticipate resuming work within two to three days,” he assured.

The road’s incomplete condition has exacerbated problems for commuters, who face frequent slips and falls due to the uneven surface.

Ravi Sharma, a commuter, said, “I regularly travel from this road and several portions are damaged and are in a poor state due to which regularly two wheelers met with an accident. I request the authorities to complete the work immediately or fine the contractor who left the work in between.”

The unfinished project not only reflects poorly on the efficiency of the local authorities but also endangers the well-being of the citizens who rely on this crucial stretch of road.