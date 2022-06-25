Ludhiana: Snatchers’ gang busted with arrest of 5 men
The Sahnewal police on Friday solved at least 60 snatching cases with the arrest of five members of a gang.
The accused have been identified as Guddu Kumar of Makkar Colony; Sunny Kumar and Tunna Kumar of Sherpur; and Abhay Chauhan and Sooraj of Samrat Colony. They were arrested by the police on the basis of a tip-off from near Eastman Chowk, Dhandari Kalan. An illegal country made pistol, 14 snatched mobile phones, five bikes and three sharp edged weapons have been recovered from their possession.
Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Sahnewal police station, said that the gang robbed people of their cash, mobile phones, bikes and other valuables at night by threatening them with weapons. They were active in the areas including Sahnewal, Jaspal Bangar, Daba, Lohara, Sherpur, Moti Nagar and Industrial Area. They also targeted factory workers going home at night.
ASI Rajwant Singh, in-charge of Kanganwal police post, said that Guddu and Tunna Kumar are already facing trials in different cases and were out on bail. The accused told police that they used to sell the mobile phones they snatched to make easy money.
A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.
Shiv Sena workers damage Pune office of rebel MLA
The Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised an office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently camping with other dissidents led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. Following the attack at Sawant's Bhairavnath Sugar Works office located at Balaji area in Katraj in the morning, police provided protection to his other offices and residence in Pune. The Sena workers also ransacked an office of Shinde at Sadashiv peth.
PMC appoints officers for sewage works in 11 merged villages
Taking up the basic infrastructure projects, Pune Municipal Corporation has appointed officers to carry out the sewage line works in 11 merged villages. Of the 34 villages merged with PMC in two phases in the last four years, the first phase will cover 11 villages and remaining in the next phase. Jagdish Khanore is managing the Japan International Cooperation Agency project where PMC is erecting 11 new sewage treatment plants.
Omicron’s BA.2.38, BA.2 sub-lineages drive June’s Covid surge, reveals genome sequencing
Mumbai In the latest genome sequencing conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, it was discovered that the current June surge is mostly driven by the BA.2.38 and BA.2 - Omicron sub-lineages in Mumbai. The BMC laboratory, which started genome sequencing from August last year, processed 364 samples collected between June 1-18. From June 1 to 24, the city has seen 38,059 fresh infections and 28 Covid deaths till date.
Ludhiana: Industry up in arms over government’s decision to ban single-use plastic from July 1
Plastic manufacturers and traders in the city have objected to the government's decision to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. Ruing financial losses incurred by the industry in the past, Punjab Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association president Gurdeep Singh Batra said that if the state government intends to follow the Union government's directions, it should also allow plastic carry bags with width of 75 micron or more.
U.P.: Lakhimpur Kheri basic teachers to get GPF statements first time in decades!
For the first time in their decades' long service, Lakhimpur Kheri's basic school teachers, who are covered under the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 1985, would receive their annual statement of GPF accounts by June next year. A teacher Rama Shankar Katiyar who retired on March 31, 2017 and was paid ₹14, 02, 215 as GPF disagreed with the final payment and urged for recalculation but his appeal was ignored. Another teacher Ram Chandra retired on March 31, 2018 and got his GPF payment.
