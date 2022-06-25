Ludhiana: Snatchers’ gang busted with arrest of 5 men

The Sahnewal police on Friday solved at least 60 snatching cases with the arrest of five members of a gang.

The accused have been identified as Guddu Kumar of Makkar Colony; Sunny Kumar and Tunna Kumar of Sherpur; and Abhay Chauhan and Sooraj of Samrat Colony. They were arrested by the police on the basis of a tip-off from near Eastman Chowk, Dhandari Kalan. An illegal country made pistol, 14 snatched mobile phones, five bikes and three sharp edged weapons have been recovered from their possession.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Sahnewal police station, said that the gang robbed people of their cash, mobile phones, bikes and other valuables at night by threatening them with weapons. They were active in the areas including Sahnewal, Jaspal Bangar, Daba, Lohara, Sherpur, Moti Nagar and Industrial Area. They also targeted factory workers going home at night.

ASI Rajwant Singh, in-charge of Kanganwal police post, said that Guddu and Tunna Kumar are already facing trials in different cases and were out on bail. The accused told police that they used to sell the mobile phones they snatched to make easy money.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.